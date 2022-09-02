CVS in advanced talks to buy Signify Health for about $8 bln - WSJ

Adds deal details

Sept 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N is in advanced talks to buy home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc SGFY.N for about $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CVS appears to have beaten competition including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and UnitedHealth UNH.N, who had also been circling Signify for a deal, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3CVi2h1)

UnitedHealth never submitted an official bid, WSJ said.

Signify has been exploring strategic alternatives since earlier this summer, but there is still no guarantee that CVS will reach a deal, the report said.

CVS, UnitedHealth, Signify Health and Amazon declined to comment.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

