CVS in advanced talks to buy Signify Health for $8 bln - WSJ

Sept 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N is in advanced talks to acquire home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc SGFY.N for around $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru)

