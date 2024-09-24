CVS Health's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $1,133,806 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $548,539.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $62.5 for CVS Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $6.95 $6.96 $62.50 $1.0M 4.3K 1.6K CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.15 $15.1 $16.5 $45.00 $163.3K 593 100 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.82 $1.64 $1.84 $58.00 $119.3K 88 1.0K CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.55 $9.45 $9.45 $50.00 $99.2K 1.2K 115 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.6 $60.00 $77.3K 10.0K 251

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Present Market Standing of CVS Health Currently trading with a volume of 3,408,776, the CVS's price is up by 0.56%, now at $57.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $64.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $68. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $62. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CVS Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.