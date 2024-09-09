CVS Health's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $897,570 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $412,367.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $70.0 for CVS Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CVS Health stands at 2599.56, with a total volume reaching 5,004.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CVS Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CVS Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $57.50 $735.0K 5.4K 1.5K CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.98 $1.96 $1.96 $57.50 $117.3K 3.1K 765 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.5 $11.25 $11.25 $50.00 $112.5K 1.3K 201 CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.0 $2.96 $3.0 $57.50 $60.0K 1.6K 259 CVS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $13.95 $13.85 $13.89 $70.00 $59.7K 2.9K 43

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

In light of the recent options history for CVS Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of CVS Health With a volume of 8,551,616, the price of CVS is down -2.22% at $56.47. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days. What The Experts Say On CVS Health

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $63.666666666666664.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $62. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $61. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $68.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CVS Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

