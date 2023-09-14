CVS Health's (CVS) New COVID-19 Vaccine Available at Its Stores

CVS Health Corporation CVS recently announced that the updated mRNA vaccine, which was recently authorized by the FDA, is now available at its CVS Pharmacy locations. Starting today, all pharmacies and retail medical clinics will begin receiving the new CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)-recommended vaccine and continue to receive the vaccine inventory on a rolling basis throughout the week.

With this development, the company is keeping abreast of the effective tools that will curtail the lingering effects of COVID-19 across communities in the country.

News in Detail

Each updated mRNA vaccine is approved for individuals 12 years of age and older and is authorized under emergency use for individuals six months through 11 years of age. For individuals aged five and above, the new vaccines are authorized regardless of previous vaccinations but must be administered two months following the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

According to the FDA, the new mRNA vaccines are formulated to closely target currently circulating variants and provide better protection against the serious consequences of COVID-19. The vaccine is available at no cost through most of the insurance plans. Appointments for individuals aged five and above are made available at the company’s website and via the CVS Pharmacy app. Patients can also choose to walk into their local CVS Pharmacy and request vaccination, as it becomes available in individual stores.

Digital scheduling through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app allows patients to schedule multiple appointments at once, enabling families, caregivers and other groups to get vaccinated together. In addition, patients can schedule multiple vaccinations in one appointment, such as COVID-19 and flu, as recommended by CDC. CVS Pharmacy also confirmed its participation in CDC’s Bridge Access Program.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global vaccine market was valued at $124.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 1.4% by 2030.

Other Highlights

As the flu season approaches in the United States, CVS Health is leveraging its national footprint of pharmacies and retail medical clinics to make it easier for people to get vaccinated in a timely, safe and convenient way.

The company is also offering the new respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, which has been approved for adults aged 60 and up. Further, in the last reported second quarter of 2023, CVS’ Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness segment posted strong revenue growth despite mixed COVID-19-related trends and continued economic uncertainty.

Price Performance

In the past six months, CVS shares have decreased 7% compared with the industry’s fall of 14.4%.

