CVS Health upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo upgraded CVS Health (CVS) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $66, up from $60.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.