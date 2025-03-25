CVS Health Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for CVS Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $132,526, and 5 are calls, amounting to $421,821.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $70.0 for CVS Health, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CVS Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CVS Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.95 $5.85 $5.9 $62.50 $259.6K 4.1K 0 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $1.12 $1.11 $1.12 $60.00 $53.5K 61 439 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.0 $5.95 $5.95 $62.50 $48.7K 4.1K 750 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.76 $2.66 $2.73 $65.00 $48.5K 2.8K 237 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.85 $0.83 $0.85 $70.00 $42.5K 3.5K 646

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,195,679, the price of CVS is down -1.4% at $66.62. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $74.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CVS Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

