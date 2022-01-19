Markets
CVS

CVS Health, Uber Health Collaborate To Provide Free Transportation To Target Population

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) has collaborated with Uber Health, Uber's healthcare arm, to provide transportation support at no cost to people who need it most when seeking access to medical care, work or educational programs. The relationship is part of Health Zones, CVS Health's new initiative.

Rides with Uber Health will be available to a target population living in three of the five Health Zones: Atlanta, GA; Columbus, OH; and Hartford, CT. The companies plan to enter additional cities later in the current year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS UBER

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular