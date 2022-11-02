Markets
CVS Health To Resolve All Opioid Lawsuits, Claims; To Pay Approx. $5 Bln Over Ten Years

November 02, 2022 — 06:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) has agreed in principle to a financial resolution to resolve all opioid lawsuits and claims against the company by states, political subdivisions in the U.S. The company has agreed it will pay approximately $5 billion over the next ten years beginning in 2023.

CVS Health noted that the timing of cash settlement payments, spread over multiple years, allows the company to continue to invest in its strategic priorities.

Thomas Moriarty, Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel, CVS Health, said: "We are committed to working with states, municipalities and tribes, and will continue our own important initiatives to help reduce the illegitimate use of prescription opioids."

