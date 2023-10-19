CVS Health to remove cold medicine with phenylephrine from shelves - WSJ

Oct 19 (Reuters) - CVS Health CVS.N is pulling some of the most common decongestants with phenylephrine from its shelves and will no longer sell them, after advisers to U.S. health regulators raised doubt over the efficacy of the ingredient, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday.

