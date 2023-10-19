News & Insights

CVS

CVS Health to pull decongestants with phenylephrine off shelves

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 19, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy chain CVS Health CVS.N said on Thursday it is pulling some of the most common decongestants with phenylephrine as the only active ingredient from its shelves and will no longer sell them.

The move comes after a panel of advisers to U.S. health regulators raised doubts over the efficacy of the ingredient.

Last month, the panel refused to back the effectiveness of oral over-the-counter (OTC) medicines made with phenylephrine, adding that no more trials were required to prove otherwise.

CVS said "other oral cough and cold products will continue to be offered to meet consumer needs."

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

