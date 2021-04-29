CVS Health To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines At Employer-based Vaccination Clinics

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) has started administering COVID-19 vaccines at employer-based vaccination clinics through Return Ready. CVS Health is managing employer vaccination clinics for 18 employers across 51 locations, which began with Delta Air Lines in February 2021. To date, CVS Health has administered more than 29,123 vaccines to Delta employees across five sites.

Return Ready, first introduced as a customizable COVID-19 testing solution in June 2020, now includes COVID-19 vaccination options in addition to clinical protocols, digital scheduling tools and detailed reporting to meet the worksite needs of employers.

