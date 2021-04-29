Markets
CVS

CVS Health To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines At Employer-based Vaccination Clinics

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) has started administering COVID-19 vaccines at employer-based vaccination clinics through Return Ready. CVS Health is managing employer vaccination clinics for 18 employers across 51 locations, which began with Delta Air Lines in February 2021. To date, CVS Health has administered more than 29,123 vaccines to Delta employees across five sites.

Return Ready, first introduced as a customizable COVID-19 testing solution in June 2020, now includes COVID-19 vaccination options in addition to clinical protocols, digital scheduling tools and detailed reporting to meet the worksite needs of employers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS DAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular