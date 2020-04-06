Markets
CVS

CVS Health to Open Rapid Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Sites

Contributor
Cory Renauer The Motley Fool
Published

Some CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) customers are getting a fast new option for COVID-19 testing. Healthcare providers that normally work at the company's retail medical clinics in Georgia and Rhode Island will begin providing drive-up testing in two parking lot pop-ups with results provided while customers wait.

The technology making this new rapid drive-up service possible is Abbott's (NYSE: ABT) ID NOW system. Abbott's machines can amplify and read genetic material quickly enough to provide results for COVID-19 (or a handful of other infections) in minutes.

Blood sample for COVID-19 test.

Image source: Getty Images.

For the safety of its customers and staff, CVS Health will run the rapid-testing services outside its stores. The testers will set up shop in parking lots large enough to accommodate multiple vehicle lanes. Eligible patients will need to register online before showing up at one of CVS Health's pop-up test locations.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said the rapid-testing site CVS Health has planned will double her state's capacity to provide on-the-spot results to thousands daily. Patients will need to meet state residency and age guidelines.

Lessons learned

On March 19, CVS Health opened a parking lot test site in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, that initially focused on serving first responders and healthcare workers. CVS Health intends to apply lessons learned from that first pop-up molecular diagnostics service center to the new sites in Rhode Island and Georgia.

Rapid testing isn't the first step CVS Health has taken to address the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, the company has also waived charges for home delivery of prescription drugs and dropped the copays for telemedicine visits for those covered by its health insurance service, Aetna.

10 stocks we like better than CVS Health
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CVS Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular