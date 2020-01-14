CVS Health To Introduce HealthHUB Store Format In 17 States In 2020

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. has set up 15 new HealthHUB locations in CVS Pharmacy stores across the Greater Huston area. The new store format will feature a broader range of health care services to help patients better manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably.

A ribbon-cutting event at the company's HealthHUB location at 5402 Westheimer Road in Houston was held on Monday. The company said the new HealthHUB locations will provide customers with "local access to convenient, personalized and integrated health care" at a lower and affordable cost under one roof.

CVS Health began piloting HealthHUB locations last year and already has 53 HealthHUB locations operational in five states, including Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. It has plans to have up to 1,500 HealthHUB locations operating throughout the U.S. by the end of 2021.

The company plans to bring its HealthHUB store format to 17 states in the first part of 2020.

The HealthHUB's will offer education and counseling for patients with chronic conditions, pharmacist-led diabetes education counseling and smart device coaching and smoking cessation plans for patients to name a few. It will also offer services for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as immunizations, wellness and health checks.

The customers can also shop for hundreds of products such as health devices that sync to mobile phone, aromatherapy, fitness essentials, durable medical equipment, sleep apnea products and more.

According to reports, one in two Americans today has at least one chronic illness, with data showing that close to $500 billion of the costs associated with chronic disease are avoidable. Also, nine out of 10 or about 91% patients say they need more help with chronic disease management.

