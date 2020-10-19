CVS Health To Fill Additional 15,000 Positions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) said the company is recruiting candidates to fill 15,000 jobs. More than 10,000 of the new roles are for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS Pharmacy locations. The company said the opportunities for full-time colleagues include competitive pay, paid training and a generous benefits package.

CVS Health noted that the additional 15,000 positions are incremental to the accelerated recruiting effort that was announced in March to hire 50,000 new colleagues in support of the company's response to the pandemic.

Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health, said: "We're estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities."

