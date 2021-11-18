CVS Health to close stores, record impairment charge

Nov 18 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N said on Thursday it would close about 300 stores a year for the next three years and expects to record an impairment charge of between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

