CVS Health To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines At More Than 80 Pharmacy Locations In Florida

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) said Tuesday that it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations at 81 select CVS Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy y más, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations across Florida.

Florida is among 12 states where the company is providing access to COVID-19 vaccines, CVS Health said. The other states are California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

In addition to making COVID-19 vaccines available in local pharmacy locations, CVS Health continues to make progress in its effort to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 2,000 long-term care facilities across Florida through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

