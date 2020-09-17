CVS Health To Add More Than 2,000 COVID-19 Drive-thru Test Sites - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) said it plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country. With the additional locations, the company expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October.

CVS Health noted that the self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites will be available within 2 - 3 days.

