CVS Health To Acquire IlliniCare From Centene - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) announced that CVS Health (CVS) will acquire Centene's Illinois health plan subsidiary, IlliniCare Health Plan, Inc. The agreement was in connection with the merger deal between Centene and WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG). The Centene - WellCare deal is expected to be completed by the first half of 2020.

"We are continuing to make progress towards completing our transaction with WellCare and the divestiture of our IlliniCare Health plan is the next step in that process," said Michael Neidorff, Centene's CEO.

