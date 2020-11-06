CVS

CVS Health third-quarter sales rise on pharmacy boost

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

CVS Health posted a 3.5% rise in third-quarter sales on Friday, partly boosted by higher demand at its pharmacy stores that sell over-the-counter consumer health products and prescription drugs.

Quarterly sales rose to $67.06 billion in the quarter from $64.81 billion a year earlier.

