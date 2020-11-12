CVS Health Stock Remains Attractive At $65

CVS Health stock (NYSE: CVS) is down 12% since the start of the year and it has gained around 23% from its March lows. CVS Health could offer an upside in the near term, as the company’s revenues in the last two quarters have grown by 3%. The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has resulted in higher unemployment, benefiting the company’s enrollments for government plans. Also, the medical costs have been lower thus far in 2020, given the deferment of elective surgeries earlier in the year. This is likely to bolster the earnings growth rate of the company in the near term – leading to stock price growth.

Despite a 23% rise since the March 23 lows of this year, at the current price near $65 per share, we believe CVS stock has more room for growth. CVS stock has rallied from $53 to $65 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P which moved 53% over the same time period. Higher demand for health insurance has helped the stock in beating overall markets. Moreover, the stock is down 10% from levels seen in early 2018, over two years ago. CVS stock has partially recovered to the level it was at before the drop in February due to the coronavirus outbreak becoming a pandemic. Despite the 23% rise since the March 23 lows, we feel that the company’s stock still has potential as it has benefited from the lockdowns and its valuation implies it has further to go. Our dashboard ‘Buy Or Sell CVS Health Stock provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

Some of the stock price decline over the last 2 years is justified by the roughly 21% dip seen in CVS Health’s EPS from $6.47 in 2017 to $5.10 in 2019 on a GAAP basis, as a 39% growth in total revenues from $185 billion to $257 billion was more than offset by a 28% decline in Net Income Margin from 3.6% to 2.6%, and a 27% growth in total shares outstanding from 1.0 billion to 1.3 billion. This can be attributed to the company’s acquisition of Aetna in 2019.

Finally, CVS Health’s P/E ratio increased from 11.2x in 2017 to 14.6x in 2019. While the company’s P/E has now decreased to 12.7x trailing earnings, it could see further expansion given the benefit to its business in the current pandemic, and higher revenues and earnings growth in 2020 and 2021. Also, the multiple of 12.7x is slightly below the 14.6x figure seen as recently as in late 2019, implying there is room for expansion of the multiple.

How Is Coronavirus Impacting CVS Stock?

The global spread of Coronavirus has meant there just aren’t many people visiting doctors for non-emergency cases, and several types of elective surgeries are being postponed, resulting in lower medical costs for CVS, which translated into its MBR ratio (medical costs as % of premium revenue) declining to 79% for the nine month period ending September 2020, compared to the 84% figure seen in the prior year period. This also aided the company’s earnings, which grew 26% to $4.74 thus far in 2020, compared to $3.76 in the prior year period. It should be noted that this is a temporary benefit to the company. As economies open up and there is an increase in elective surgeries, the MBR ratio will also increase. In fact, if we look purely at Q3, the MBR ratio increased slightly to 84.0% from 83.3% in the prior year quarter. From a sales point of view, CVS is expected to see a pickup in government sponsored insurance, due to high unemployment in 2020. Its retail stores sales are also trending higher due to increased prescription volume as well as diagnostic testing. Note that CVS Health has delivered 6 million Covid tests thus far at 4,000 locations. The above benefits resulted in a strong Q3 for CVS, with revenues growing 3.5% to $67.0 billion, while earnings on a per share basis declined 24% to $0.93 compared to $1.17 in the prior year quarter. The decline in earnings can largely be attributed to an increase in the loss on early extinguishment of debt to $766 million in Q3 2020, compared to a figure of $79 million in the prior year quarter.

Overall, Q3 was better than the street estimates, and we expect overall insurance and healthcare demand to remain higher in 2020 due to uncertainty resulting from the outbreak of coronavirus which leads us to believe that the stock is currently undervalued.

Looking at the broader economy, the actual recovery and its timing hinge on the containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Following the Fed stimulus — which set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view. With investors focusing their attention on 2021 results, the valuations become important in finding value. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of an uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.

