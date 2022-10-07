CVS Health Slides On Lower Fed Rating For Aetna Plan

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) shares are sliding more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the major health insurance company received a lower performance rating for its Aetna National PPO plan from the Federal government program. The plan rating was slashed from 4.5 slashes to 3.5 stars.

Currently, shares are at $91.64, down 7.05 percent from the previous close of $98.58 on a volume of 3,011,417.

