CVS Health Slashes FY24 Outlook; Stock Down 11% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, CVS Health (CVS) slashed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, reflecting the potential for continued elevated medical cost trends in the remainder of 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings of atleast $5.64 per share and adjusted earnings of atleast $7.00 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings of atleast $7.06 per share and adjusted earnings of atleast $8.30 per share.

On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.28 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.