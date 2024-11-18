News & Insights

CVS Health Shares Up On Appointment Of Directors In Consensus With Glenview

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced Monday the appointment of Leslie Norwalk, Larry Robbins, Guy Sansone and Dough Shulman to its board after discussions with the Glenview Capital Management leadership. Robbins is Founder, Portfolio Manager, and CEO of Glenview Capital Management. Glenview holds nearly 31 percent stake in CVS Health.

Currently, CVS shares are at 54.40, gaining 2.27 percent in the premarket.

Further to the appointment CVS has entered into a confidentiality agreement with Glenview.

