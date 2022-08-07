CVS Health seeks to buy Signify Health - WSJ

Adds comment from CVS

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc SGFY.N as it looks to expand in-home health services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Signify Health is working with bankers to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, the Journal reported last week.

Initial bids are due this coming week, and CVS is planning to enter one, the report said.

Signify has a market cap of around $4.66 billion based on its stock closing price on Friday, according to Refinitiv calculations.

A spokeswoman for Signify Health said the company does not comment on market rumors. A spokesman for CVS said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.