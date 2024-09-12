CVS Health Says Hormonal Contraceptive Prescribing Now Available At CVS Pharmacies In Massachusetts

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) announced Thursday that CVS Pharmacy locations in Massachusetts are now offering hormonal contraceptive prescribing services. Patients interested in receiving a birth control prescription can be evaluated by a CVS pharmacist and, if clinically eligible, receive a prescription for birth control.

The new birth control prescribing service at CVS Pharmacy will help to close this gap and provide Massachusetts patients with convenient and affordable access to care when and where they need it.

Hormonal contraceptive prescribing was authorized as part of the Massachusetts 2024 State Budget, which was signed in August 2023 and was co-sponsored by State Senator Michael Moore and State Representatives Christine Barber and Lindsay Sabadosa.

Patients, 18 and older, interested in birth control can visit any Massachusetts CVS Pharmacy location and ask for a birth control consultation with a pharmacist. The consultation will cost $39, regardless of whether medication is prescribed, which can be covered by HSA or FSA funds.

All the nearly 400 CVS Pharmacy locations in Massachusetts are offering birth control prescribing. The service is also offered at CVS Pharmacy locations in California, Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin.

