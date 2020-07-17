CVS Health Requiring Customers To Wear Masks To Enter Stores

(RTTNews) - Drug store chain CVS Health announced that starting July 20, all customers who are entering any of its CVS Pharmacy locations across the United States are required to wear face coverings. The company attributed the recent spike in COVID-19 infections for the decision.

In a statement, CVS Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts said, "To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering."

Since the pandemic began, CVS has asked store employees wear face coverings, and also encouraged customers to do so. The company also has used signage and other reminders at its stores in communities with state or local laws mandating the use of face coverings to inform customers.

Amid the intensifying spread of coronavirus, Governments and major corporates across the world have made it mandatory for people to wear masks, which are scientifically proven to reduce disease transmission.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently affirmed that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, and that the pandemic could be controlled in one or two months if everyone wear masks. The CDC cited a new research that the use of face masks by two infected hairstylists at a salon in Missouri helped prevent the virus spread to their clients.

Governors in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado and Montana announced that wearing of masks in public places would be made compulsory. In June, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order urging all residents to wear face coverings while in public.

Among corporates, Walgreens, Walmart And Sam's Club, and Starbucks, among others have urged customers to wear masks. Majority of U.S. airlines have also stepped up enforcement of face covering policies.

