CVS Health reports 4% rise in quarterly profit

May 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp's CVS.N first-quarter profit rose 4% on Wednesday, driven by strong performance at its health insurance and pharmacy benefit management businesses.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.