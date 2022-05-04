US Markets
CVS Health reports 4% rise in quarterly profit

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp's CVS.N first-quarter profit rose 4% on Wednesday, driven by strong performance at its health insurance and pharmacy benefit management businesses.

CVS

