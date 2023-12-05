CVS Health Reiterates FY23 Guidance, Issues FY24 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp.(CVS) Tuesday reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2023 and issued an outlook for fiscal 2024.

The company continues to expect earnings per share in the range of $6.37 to $6.61 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8.50 to $8.70 for the full year.

Total revenues are still expected to be between $351.5 billion to $357.3 billion.

Looking forward to fiscal 2024, the company expects at least $7.26 earnings per share and Adjusted EPS of at least $8.50.

Total revenues of at least $366.0 billion are anticipated by the healthcare firm.

Additionally, CVS declared a quarterly dividend of 0.665 cents per share higher by around 10 percent from 0.605 cents per share for the same period last year. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 22, 2023.

In pre-market activity, CVS shares are trading at $69.89, up 2.06% on the New York Stock Exchange.

