CVS Health reaches $484 mln opioid settlement with Florida

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 30 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with the state of Florida to resolve claims related to prescriptions for opioid medications for $484 million to be paid over a period of 18 years.

As a result of the agreement, CVS Pharmacy will no longer be a defendant in Florida's opioid lawsuit that is scheduled for trial in April 2022.

