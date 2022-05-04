US Markets
CVS

CVS Health raises full-year profit forecast on insurance business strength

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

CVS Health Corp's raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, driven by strong performance at its health insurance and pharmacy benefit management businesses in the first quarter.

Adds rev, income details

May 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp's CVS.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, driven by strong performance at its health insurance and pharmacy benefit management businesses in the first quarter.

Pharmacy chains like CVS have benefited from distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and tests during the pandemic. However, In February, the company said it expected a big decline in COVID vaccination and testing administered at its stores this year.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $2.31 billion, or $1.74 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.22 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $76.82 billion from $69.1 billion a year earlier.

The company now expects 2022 full-year adjusted profit between $8.20 and $8.40 per share, higher than its prior guidance of $8.10 and $8.30 per share.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular