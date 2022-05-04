CVS Health raises full-year profit forecast on insurance business strength

Adds rev, income details

May 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp's CVS.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, driven by strong performance at its health insurance and pharmacy benefit management businesses in the first quarter.

Pharmacy chains like CVS have benefited from distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and tests during the pandemic. However, In February, the company said it expected a big decline in COVID vaccination and testing administered at its stores this year.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $2.31 billion, or $1.74 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.22 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $76.82 billion from $69.1 billion a year earlier.

The company now expects 2022 full-year adjusted profit between $8.20 and $8.40 per share, higher than its prior guidance of $8.10 and $8.30 per share.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.