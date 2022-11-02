CVS Health raises annual profit forecast on strength in PBM, insurance units

Adds shares, details and background

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast, following strong performance at its health insurance and pharmacy benefit management businesses in the third quarter, sending its shares up 3% in premarket trade.

CVS' health insurance business benefited from a slow recovery in elective procedures and a fall in COVID cases, which kept costs in check, as did peers Elevance Health ELV.N and UnitedHealth UNH.N.

The insurance business' medical benefit ratio, or spending on claims against premiums earned, was 83.5%, compared with 85.8% a year earlier when COVID cases had surged due to the Delta wave.

The healthcare company now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share between $8.55 and $8.65, compared with $8.40 to $8.60 forecast earlier.

