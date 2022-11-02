US Markets
CVS

CVS Health raises annual profit forecast on strength in PBM, insurance units

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 02, 2022 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Nandhini Srinivasan for Reuters ->

Adds shares, details and background

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast, following strong performance at its health insurance and pharmacy benefit management businesses in the third quarter, sending its shares up 3% in premarket trade.

CVS' health insurance business benefited from a slow recovery in elective procedures and a fall in COVID cases, which kept costs in check, as did peers Elevance Health ELV.N and UnitedHealth UNH.N.

The insurance business' medical benefit ratio, or spending on claims against premiums earned, was 83.5%, compared with 85.8% a year earlier when COVID cases had surged due to the Delta wave.

The healthcare company now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share between $8.55 and $8.65, compared with $8.40 to $8.60 forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
ELV
UNH

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter