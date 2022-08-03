CVS Health Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) has increased its full year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.40 to $8.60 from prior guidance range of $8.20 to $8.40. GAAP EPS is now expected to be in a range of $7.23 to $7.43, revised from $6.93 to $7.13. The company raised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion from $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion.

Second quarter adjusted EPS was $2.40 compared to $2.42, prior year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $2.96 billion or $2.23 per share compared to $2.79 billion or $2.10 per share, prior year.

Total revenues was $80.6 billion, up 11.0% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $76.37 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.