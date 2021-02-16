CVS Health quarterly sales rise 4% on pharmacy boost

Feb 16 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N reported a 4% rise in fourth-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped in part by COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at its pharmacies.

The company's sales rose to $69.55 billion from $66.89 billion a year earlier.

