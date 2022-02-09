CVS Health quarterly profit rises 34% on vaccine, test boost

Feb 9 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp's CVS.N quarterly profit rose 34.2% on Wednesday, helped by Omicron-spurred demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, as well as strong sales at its health insurance unit.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

