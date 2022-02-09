US Markets
CVS Health quarterly profit rises 34% on vaccine, test boost

Leroy Leo Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Feb 9 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp's CVS.N quarterly profit rose 34.2% on Wednesday, helped by Omicron-spurred demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, as well as strong sales at its health insurance unit.

