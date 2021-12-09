CVS Health provides 2022 profit forecast, updates current-year estimate

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp CVS.N on Thursday forecast full-year 2022 adjusted profit and updated its current-year earnings estimate.

The company expects 2022 full-year adjusted profit between $8.10 and $8.30 per share. Current-year adjusted profit forecast was raised to at least $8.00 per share from prior guidance of $7.90 to $8.00.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

