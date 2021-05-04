US Markets
CVS Health profit rises nearly 11% on drug store sales

Manojna Maddipatla
Mrinalika Roy
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Adds forecast, details on results

May 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday that beat analysts' estimates and raised its 2021 profit forecast, as the pharmacy chain operator posted higher drug store sales due to COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

The company has been offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines as part of the ongoing federal program, which CVS hopes will increase footfall at its drug stores.

CVS Health now expects 2021 adjusted profit of between $7.56 and $7.68 per share, from its previous forecast of $7.39 to $7.55 per share.

Total revenue at the company's drug stores, which sell over-the-counter health products, rose 2.3% for the quarter, also helped by price inflation of branded drugs.

On an adjusted basis, CVS earned $2.04 per share in the quarter ended March 31, above analysts' estimates of $1.72 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total sales rose 3.5% to $69.1 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

