CVS Health profit rises 34% on vaccine, test boost

Adds details on vaccines, tests

Feb 9 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp's CVS.N quarterly profit rose 34.2% on Wednesday, helped by Omicron-spurred demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.

The company administered over 8 million COVID-19 tests and more than 20 million coronavirus vaccines across the U.S. during the quarter, CVS said.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $1.31 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $973 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10% to $76.60 billion.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.