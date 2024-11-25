News & Insights

Stocks
CVS

CVS Health price target raised to $80 from $73 at TD Cowen

November 25, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the firm’s price target on CVS Health (CVS) to $80 from $73 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said it remains a Best Idea for 2025 and while a high risk pick, they see potential upside of +40% worth it. We view 2024 as a bottom for shares as CVS has set itself up for a significant MA turnaround in 2025 after a successful 2025 bid process and redesign of MA benefits.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.