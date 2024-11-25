CVS Health price target raised to $80 from $73 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the firm’s price target on CVS Health (CVS) to $80 from $73 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said it remains a Best Idea for 2025 and while a high risk pick, they see potential upside of +40% worth it. We view 2024 as a bottom for shares as CVS has set itself up for a significant MA turnaround in 2025 after a successful 2025 bid process and redesign of MA benefits.
