CVS Health price target lowered to $75 from $82 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on CVS Health (CVS) to $75 from $82 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm rebased its 2024 earnings estimates lower and contemplated the slope of a recovery from here.
