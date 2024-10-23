CVS Health price target lowered to $75 from $82 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on CVS Health (CVS) to $75 from $82 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm rebased its 2024 earnings estimates lower and contemplated the slope of a recovery from here.

