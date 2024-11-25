News & Insights

CVS Health price target lowered to $64 from $72 at Piper Sandler

November 25, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on CVS Health (CVS) to $64 from $72 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes CVS has multiple, viable paths to 100-200 bps of MA margin expansion in 2025. Best-in-class Star ratings lend visibility to 2026 and position the Aetna MA franchise for durable earnings growth through this rate cycle and into the next.

