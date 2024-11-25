CVS Health price target lowered to $64 from $72 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on CVS Health (CVS) to $64 from $72 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes CVS has multiple, viable paths to 100-200 bps of MA margin expansion in 2025. Best-in-class Star ratings lend visibility to 2026 and position the Aetna MA franchise for durable earnings growth through this rate cycle and into the next.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.