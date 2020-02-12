US Markets

CVS Health posts fourth-quarter profit

Manas Mishra Reuters
CVS Health Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, which included a $2.2 billion charge, with the latest quarter benefiting from its Aetna health insurance business.

In the fourth quarter, total revenue rose 22.9% to $66.89 billion.

Net income attributable to CVS came in at $1.75 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $419 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago.

