CVS Health Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $451,894, and 3 were calls, valued at $464,288.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $62.5 and $75.0 for CVS Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CVS Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CVS Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $62.5 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CVS Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.97 $1.65 $1.77 $67.50 $301.7K 6.9K 2.2K CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $10.65 $10.4 $10.4 $75.00 $189.2K 183 182 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $62.50 $137.4K 2.3K 0 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.78 $1.74 $1.74 $67.50 $90.0K 6.9K 38 CVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.9 $6.5 $7.25 $67.50 $72.5K 1.5K 100

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

In light of the recent options history for CVS Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

CVS Health's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 592,345, with CVS's price down by -2.03%, positioned at $64.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for CVS Health

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $75.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

