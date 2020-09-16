CVS Health Offers Special Access To Apple Fitness+

(RTTNews) - CVS Health is offering Apple Fitness+ as a subscription service to its clients, customers and employees. Apple Fitness+, a new fitness app designed by Apple for the Apple Watch, will be launched later this year.

Fitness+ incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and allow for a personalized workout experience.

Beginners to fitness enthusiasts will be able to access studio-style workouts delivered by trainers and underscored by music from renowned artists, making it easier for users to exercise, whenever and wherever they like.

CVS Health said it is developing a one-year Fitness+ subscription offer for Aetna commercial and CVS Caremark members. The company will also offer a free two-month subscription for Fitness+ to CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare members as well as all current CVS Health employees when the service is launched.

The company said that following the launch of Fitness+ later this year, it will provide details to eligible CVS customers as well as employees on how to subscribe to Fitness+ and take advantage of the trial offer.

The subscription service will be available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year after a free trial. The plan will automatically renew until cancelled. Participants will be able to share their Fitness+ subscription with up to five other people in their family with Family Sharing.

CVS Health and healthcare insurer Aetna merged in 2018. The relationship between Aetna and Apple originated in 2016, when 90 percent of Aetna employees in a wellness subsidy program reported a health benefit from their use of Apple Watch.

In 2019, Aetna launched Attain, an Apple Watch app designed by Aetna in collaboration with Apple. Attain is an integrated wellness program via direct-to-member app that combines activity-driven incentives and rewards with personalized health recommendations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.