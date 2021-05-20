CVS Health offers clinical trial services

May 20 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N, best known for its national chain of drugstores, said on Thursday it had started offering clinical trial services to support drug developers with tasks like patient enrollment.

CVS said it had already collaborated with drug developers to help facilitate clinical trials for investigational COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, which the new business will now expand. (https://refini.tv/3fvQaTi)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.