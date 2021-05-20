US Markets
CVS

CVS Health offers clinical trial services

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

CVS Health Corp, best known for its national chain of drugstores, said on Thursday it had started offering clinical trial services to support drug developers with tasks like patient enrollment.

May 20 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N, best known for its national chain of drugstores, said on Thursday it had started offering clinical trial services to support drug developers with tasks like patient enrollment.

CVS said it had already collaborated with drug developers to help facilitate clinical trials for investigational COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, which the new business will now expand. (https://refini.tv/3fvQaTi)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    14 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular