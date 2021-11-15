CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) shareholders have earned a 36% return over the last year

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 32% beating the market return of 29% (not including dividends). The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 19% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, CVS Health actually shrank its EPS by 5.3%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

However the year on year revenue growth of 7.0% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CVS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think CVS Health will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, CVS Health's TSR for the last 1 year was 36%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CVS Health has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 36% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CVS Health better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for CVS Health that you should be aware of before investing here.

