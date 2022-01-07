CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.55

CVS Health Corporation's (NYSE:CVS) dividend will be increasing to US$0.55 on 1st of February. This will take the annual payment to 2.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

CVS Health's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, CVS Health's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

CVS Health Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:CVS Historic Dividend January 7th 2022

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.50 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

CVS Health May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, CVS Health has only grown its earnings per share at 4.1% per annum over the past five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

We Really Like CVS Health's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that CVS Health is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for CVS Health that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

