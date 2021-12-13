CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.55

The board of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of February to US$0.55. This takes the dividend yield to 2.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

CVS Health's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, CVS Health's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 15.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

CVS Health Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:CVS Historic Dividend December 13th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

CVS Health May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.1% per year. While growth may be thin on the ground, CVS Health could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

CVS Health Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that CVS Health is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CVS Health that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.