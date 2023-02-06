Markets
CVS Health Nears Deal To Acquire Oak Street Health For About $10.5 Bln : Report

February 06, 2023 — 10:39 pm EST

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) is nearing an agreement to acquire Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

OSH closed Monday's regular trading at $25.96 down $0.66 or 2.48%. But in the after-hours trade, the stock gained $9.64 or 37.13%.

According to the report, the companies are discussing a price of about $39 per share. The deal, if it goes through, could be announced as soon as this week.

Bloomberg reported last month that CVS was exploring a deal for Oak Street Health.

