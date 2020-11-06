CVS Health Names Karen Lynch To Succeed Larry Merlo As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced Friday that its Board of Directors appointed Karen Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, as the company's next President and CEO, effective February 1, 2021.

She will also join the company's Board of Directors upon assuming her new role. She will succeed Larry Merlo, who will transition from the President and CEO role on February 1, 2021. Merlo began his career with the company as a community pharmacist more than 4 decades ago, and serving as President and CEO for a decade.

Merlo will continue to serve on CVS Health's Board of Directors until the company's next Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May 2021, and as Strategic Advisor to assist with the transition until his retirement on May 31, 2021. Merlo's collaboration with Lynch in the coming months will ensure an effective leadership transition.

At CVS Health, Lynch had a critical leadership role in the company's integration of Aetna after serving for eight years at Aetna. Prior to joining Aetna in 2012, she was President of Magellan Health Services, a diversified health services company, and held various senior executive positions at Cigna.

